MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — There is a saying that goes life is not fair, however for Renae Korslien life is fair.

She has worked for the North Dakota State Fair for 50-plus years and is now retiring.

“Especially being the general manager she has been a very important part of keeping everybody working in the same direction, keeping everybody with that positive attitude, working towards the same goals,” said Aaron Ottmar, the assistant manager of the North Dakota State Fair.

One skill Korslien has is being able to make her employees feel like a team.

Planning for the fair is not just a one-person job. It requires a lot of teamwork and balancing work and family is important

Korslien says one of the biggest challenges is getting people to enjoy their job no matter what it is.

From picking up the trash to picking up artists from the airport making the fair special for North Dakotans is the goal.

“Oh man, I think the biggest thing I am going to miss about Renae is her positive and upbeat attitude. She is a people person and she loves the fair. She always just walks in with a smile on her face and she is just very personable. So I think just her personality is what we are going to miss the most,” said Katie Klain, the competitive exhibits assistant for the North Dakota State Fair.

Klain says she loves when Renae would come out to the front of the office and talk to the girls and ask their thoughts about the fair.

One of her greatest accomplishments according to Klain, is the construction of the grandstand.

Korslien says she enjoys making sure people are safe and having fun enjoying the fair.

So, what will she do in retirement?

“You know I can’t say that I have anything in mind with what I will do after I am not here. I may just come down to the fairgrounds and walk around. I love the fair. The fair has been my life and so I will continue on doing the little things,” said Renae Korslien, the general manager of the North Dakota State Fair.

And what is her favorite activity of the fair; it’s actually planning it!

Korslien enjoys spending time with her family and being outside and she wants families to enjoy all things about the North Dakota State Fair for years to come.

Korslien is leaving her job, but the state fair is not going anywhere and she said the fair is in good hands.