BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — We’re hearing some updates about Bismarck’s currently inactive Renaissance Zone Program, which provided tax incentives to businesses and homes for revamping their buildings.

The Burleigh County Commission met to continue discussing the renewal of the plan, which was pushed by the past legislative session.

With the support of Mayor Mike Schmitz, Bismarck city planner Daniel Nairn asked the commission for their support in renewing the amended program for five years.

In the end, they compromised by renewing it for one.

“I’m personally willing to give the city the benefit of the doubt and take a little bit of a leap of faith, knowing full well that if any of this is not delivered on, then this comes back to this table in a year, and this commission will have the opportunity to deny that,” said commission chair Steve Bakken. “I think that puts the onus back on the city and, uh, the Renaissance Zone Commission, and gives them an opportunity to go through the process.”

Three of the five commissioners supported renewing the Renaissance Zone Program.

