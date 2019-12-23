Renewables embraced by Standing Rock, other tribes

In this Dec. 11, 2019 photo, Henry Red Cloud stands outside the workshop where he teaches renewable energy installation on Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota. A variety of green energy projects are sprouting up on American Indian reservations. Some tribes are looking to make money and others just want to benefit the community with reduced energy bills and green jobs. The Standing Rock tribe in North Dakota recently built a small solar farm near the site of long and tumultuous protests over the Dakota Access pipeline.(AP Photo/Stephen Groves)

A variety of green energy projects are sprouting up on American Indian reservations. Some tribes are looking to make money and others just want to benefit their communities with reduced energy bills and green jobs.

The Standing Rock tribe in North Dakota recently built a small solar farm near the site of long and tumultuous protests over the Dakota Access pipeline.

The tribe is hoping its publicity will shine a light on other Native American renewable energy projects around the country, including some that are powering homes and other buildings off the reservations.