BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — As summer heats up, workers are hoping to make things a bit cooler at the state capitol.

Both the House and Senate chambers are full of scaffolding as contractors were hired to replace the ventilation systems in the ceiling.

Long after most state lawmakers have returned home, capitol staff said now was a good time to replace the unit as well as lay down new carpet and order new chairs.

The work is budgeted for around $7 million, North Dakota Legislative Council Director John Bjornson says the project is being paid for with COVID relief funds.

“Ventilation systems have been in operation basically since the capitol was built, with some upgrades, but there have been many times where legislators have had cold air blowing on them during the winter. It’s just not very reliable,” Bjornson said. “It’s old and needed to be replaced for a number of years.”

Bjornson says the work is expected to be finished this summer.

The state capitol building is now 88 years old, but the chamber was last renovated around 20 years ago.