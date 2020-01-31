Renovations Coming to State Capitol

The state Capitol building is getting upgrades this year.

The south side entrance is being remodeled and will no longer be a tunnel.

The main entrance to the Capitol will extend out, and will now include heating and air-conditioning.

Another feature being added is access in compliance with ADA regulations.

All of these new upgrades are designed to provide comfort for visitors and lawmakers.

“When the wind blows and it’s 10 below, all that cold air blows right into the ground floor. And that’s one of the big issues that we’re going to solve,” explained John Boyle, OMB Director of Facility Management.

Construction is set to begin in April and end in early December, right in time for the next legislative session.