Renovations on the historic Patterson building begin next week in Bismarck

The Patterson Place is set to begin renovations next week. It’s a project three years in the making.

Schuett Companies, Inc., an architectural firm from Minnesota specializing in historic rehabilitation was approved for the $7 million project last November. Part of the renovation includes updating all 117 affordable housing units, restoring the original tiles, taking off the stucco and adding a sign on the rooftop.

The company’s President and CEO says he’s excited to bring this project to the community.

“This is an age-restricted senior building and so we’ve agreed with North Dakota Housing and Finance Agency to provide 24-hour staff here to meet ongoing health needs of residents,” said Tom Schuett, President and CEO of the Schuett companies.

Schuett says the basement and retail project should be finished by August and the rest will be finished by the end of the year.

