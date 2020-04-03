Rental companies working with renters affected by COVID-19

A rent or mortgage payment is something most of us have to make every month. With the first of the month here, you may be finding it difficult to make these payments because of COVID-19.

We reached out to a few property managers to find out what they’re doing to help people out. 

A spokesperson for 1st Minot Management says rent is still due the first of the month, but they aren’t charging late fees if you can’t make the payment. There is also a form you can fill out if you were laid off or had your hours cut. They say they’re working with renters one-on-one to find the best solutions. 

SMC in Minot has a similar form you can fill out. Both companies require an official letter from your employer to verify your status, if you need extra time to pay your rent. 

Contact your mortgage servicer or property manager to discuss your situation.

