Reorganization plan approved by Williston District 1, Williams County District 8 residents

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The unofficial results of the reorganization plan for Williams County Public School District 8 and Williston Public School District 1 are now in.

District 1 voted in favor of the merger with 2,527 (86.6%) voting yes, and 391 (13.4%) voting no.

District 8 also voted in favor of the merger with 541 (59.6%) voting yes, and 367 (40.4%) voting no.

The merger plan for what will now be Williston Basin School District 7 consists of creating a new district board, new policies and a long list of other items.

“There’s quite a bit of work to get done and really we got a short amount of time because that first part of February there is really the crucial date of making sure we have some ducks in a row,” District 8 Superintendent David Goetz said.

Results are unofficial until canvassing is completed on Friday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Dr. Wynne: Half Vaccine

Mask Mandate Extended

Help For Hotels

Williston Affordable Housing

Reorganization Plan

Wednesday, December 9th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Giovanni Hamilton

Lawmakers want Congress to hold Army accountable after Fort Hood investigation

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/9

Student Struggles

Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 12/9

A December stargazers schedule

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/9

Wednesday's Forecast: Increasing clouds and a wintry mix chance

ND Giving Co

NDC OCT 9

Wing Mural

Dickinson Trinity Boy's Basketball

Mandan Girl's Basketball

Bismarck Boy's Basketball

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss