BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Late last night, Representative Kelly Armstrong filed with the Federal Election Commission to run again for the one North Dakota U.S. representative spot.

In Congress, Armstrong works to protect the livelihood of farmers and ranchers, unleash North Dakota’s full energy potential, and ensure North Dakota has a strong voice.

He currently serves on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, and the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government.

Representative Armstrong was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives representing the entire state of North Dakota in 2018.

KX News did reach out to Armstrong to discuss his platform and goals and will bring you updates as they become available.