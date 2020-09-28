Rep. Rick Becker says he should serve as North Dakota’s Health Officer

A Republican state lawmaker has offered a suggestion on who he thinks should serve as the next State Health Officer in North Dakota.

Bismarck Rep. Rick Becker submitted a letter and a 10-point plan to Gov. Doug Burgum’s office.

That plan would be a major shift from the state’s approach to COVID-19 so far and a shift away from many CDC recommendations.

Becker calls for stopping all mass testing and contact tracing, and testing only those who show symptoms of the virus.

He told KX News that he thinks many of North Dakota’s current COVID-19 policies are misguided.

“The main thing is we have to get away from having all of these policies and all of this focus on things that are on based nothing more than hope and this odd misplaced belief that doing anything is better than nothing. We have to get away from that and we have to get back to normal life,” explained Becker.

Becker also says he thinks schools should be in person full-time with masks optional.

The state has so far allowed individual school districts to make their own health and safety plans.

See More