A State Representative is hoping to get the votes he needs to move to the other chamber.

Rep. Sebastian Ertelt announced Thursday he’s running for District 28.

Ertelt is currently serving as a District 26 Representative but wants to make his way to the Senate for the newly-redistricted District 28.

After redistricting ended, constituents contacted him specifically asking him to run for the State Senate, he said in a press release.

He’s been serving as a representative for Gwinner since 2016 and was reelected in 2020.

In every session he’s served, he’s been on the House, Finance, and Taxation Committee as well as the Political Subdivisions committee.

He’s a small business owner and works as an insurance agent in Sargent County.