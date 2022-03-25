The Williston Police Department has released its annual report and it shows that calls for service in the city last year were nearly unchanged from the year before.

Despite the number of calls remaining steady, arrests made and citations issued were both significantly lower than in 2020.

Williston also reported on results from the Northwest Narcotics Task Force, which showed the number of cases was similar to 2020, but the use of opioids such as oxycodone, fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and meth are all on the rise.