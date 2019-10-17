Report: Man who died in Fargo storage unit fire was sleeping

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Fargo authorities say a man who died this summer in a fire in a rental storage unit where he apparently was living was asleep and possibly impaired by drugs or alcohol.

Crews were called to the fire July 14 and found 58-year-old Jonathan Wayne Liles dead inside the unit.

According to an incident report released Wednesday, firefighters arrived to find the unit padlocked and were able to raise the door only about a foot after cutting the lock. Firefighters removed several bicycles behind the door and found Liles’ body about 4 feet (1.2 meters) inside.

The report says heat from an open flame touched off magazines, newspapers or other paper in the storage unit. The fire was ruled unintentional.

Liles died of smoke inhalation. Amphetamine also was found in his blood.

