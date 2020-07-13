Report: ND program to support tribal youth is sustainable

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A new report says that a program allowing North Dakota to provide court services to tribal youth is sustainable and beneficial.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that the Spirit Lake Tribe signed the first memorandum of understanding with state officials for a 5-year pilot project last year.

Out of five Native American tribes in the state, the Spirit Lake is the only one to sign an agreement.

The July report acknowledges that more time is needed to assess the project’s effectiveness and to decide whether more resources are necessary.

So far, six young people have received services, including risk and needs assessments.