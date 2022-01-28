A person in Northwest Minot caught fire Thursday night outside of an apartment building at 23 6th Avenue Northwest at approximately 9:04 p.m.

According to the Minot Fire Department, they responded to a report of a person who appeared to be on fire. By the time firefighters arrived on the scene, the fire was already out.

The fire was contained to only the individual and did not spread to the building. No other residents or firefighters were injured in the incident.

The Minot Fire Department did not release any information about the individual.

The person was transported to Trinity Health for burn injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.