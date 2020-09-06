Report: Structural failure led to deadly air ambulance crash

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A structural failure led to a 2018 air ambulance crash in North Dakota that killed all three people on board, a new report says.

The National Transportation Safety Board last month published its factual report, which outlines conditions and information of the aircraft, its wreckage, the weather and autopsies.

The report, however, doesn’t pinpoint the exact cause of the crash.

The Bismarck Air Medical crash northwest of Bismarck killed 48-year-old pilot Todd Lasky and 63-year-old nurse Bonnie Cook, both of Bismarck, and 47-year-old paramedic Chris Iverson, of Mandan. They were on their way to Williston to pick up a patient. There were no survivors.

Bismarck Air Medical Director of Operations Jonathan Ternes said a final report that could identify the probable cause of the crash is expected later this year.