Report: Structural failure led to deadly air ambulance crash

Local News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A structural failure led to a 2018 air ambulance crash in North Dakota that killed all three people on board, a new report says.

The National Transportation Safety Board last month published its factual report, which outlines conditions and information of the aircraft, its wreckage, the weather and autopsies.

The report, however, doesn’t pinpoint the exact cause of the crash.

The Bismarck Air Medical crash northwest of Bismarck killed 48-year-old pilot Todd Lasky and 63-year-old nurse Bonnie Cook, both of Bismarck, and 47-year-old paramedic Chris Iverson, of Mandan. They were on their way to Williston to pick up a patient. There were no survivors.

Bismarck Air Medical Director of Operations Jonathan Ternes said a final report that could identify the probable cause of the crash is expected later this year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

"Good trouble" protest

TGU Titans

Robert One Minute 9-5-20

Dickinson State Football

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 9-5-20

Protest at the Capitol

Runners ready for race day

COVID-19 case watch 9-5-2020

Minot early morning shooting

Friday Night Football Frenzy Part one

Friday Night Football Frenzy Part Two

Dentist Exec. Order

Cosmetology School

Money Raised

Businesses at Yellow

Friday, September 4th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Osadchuck Vote Not Approved

Avoiding a Scam

New Murals

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/4

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss