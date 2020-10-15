Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Reports of spoofing attacks making rounds in North Dakota

Reports of “spoofing” attacks have come in to the North Dakota Information Technology Department and the North Dakota Department of Health.

In these spoofing attacks, someone will misrepresent themselves as a healthcare worker to get personal information. The person may also be using phone number masking tools to conceal their phone numbers or to emulate the NDDoH public health hotline (866-207-2880).

Both the NDIT and the NDDoH want to remind you that when the health department calls, they will identify themselves and will never request sensitive personal information such as account numbers, social security numbers or access codes over the phone.  

They said if you have been tested for COVID-19 and are awaiting results, a call from a NDDoH staff official will likely be made from a personal cell phone number as healthcare professionals are using individual phones to be more accessible to those tested.

If you receive such a call, you can report it to the Federal Communications Commission at https://consumercomplaints.fcc.gov/hc/en-us/requests/new?ticket_form_id=39744

