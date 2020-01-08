Republican Party Has a Candidate for Treasurer Position

A candidate is officially nominated for the state’s treasurer seat.

Tonight, the North Dakota Republican Party endorsed State Representative Daniel Johnston.

The lawmaker seeks to fill the seat currently being held by Kelly Schmidt.

Schmidt announced last month she would not be seeking re-election this year.

Originally from Kathryn, Johnston is a construction worker who represents district 24.

As of right now, the law maker is the only person seeking election for this position.

“My whole bid is that somebody else does step in the race. I firmly believe that iron sharpens iron. And that it’s good for the party. A little competition is healthy. So I really hope this one comes along the run,” says Johnston.

The filing date deadline is April 6th and the election takes place November 3rd.

We also reached out to the Democratic NPL Party of North Dakota in regards to plans for the upcoming election year.

As of now they do not have anyone running the position, but say there are number of potential candidates who are interested in the position from both Bismarck and Fargo areas.

They’re focus right now is to create a foundation of support for future democratic candidates.

“And than recruiting talented candidates, to start pipelines of candidates across the state that are interested in running for local office. Maybe eventually think about state office or legislative office. And just making sure they have the tools and the support that they have, that they need to not run just once. But two or three times until they make it across the finish line,” shares the Chair of North Dakota Democratic NPL, Kylie Oversen.

Oversen says this election year expect to see a lot of young people to be involved this year.