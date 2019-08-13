Rescue dogs discover friendship

Thousands of animals ranging from livestock to newborn puppies have found their forever homes with the help of a military family in Sawyer.

Alex Coleman stopped by the rescue shelter, For Belle’s Sake, to visit two dogs that need a little extra help finding their home.

Imperfectly perfect is how you can define two dogs taking refuge at an animal shelter in Sawyer. Quirky traits that hope to win over the hearts of a family that don’t mind an oddball or two.

“We’re hoping someone sees that and just says, ‘You know what, I like weird and I love weird just how it is and they’re perfect just like they are.’ I wouldn’t change them,” said Shelby Bird, President of For Belle’s Sake Rescue.

Phoenix was left alone during the DAPL protest and later joined a pack of dogs…

That pack came across some porcupines and Phoenix is still dealing with the damage.

“He had over 200 quills in his face, down his throat, in his nose, in his ears, obviously in his eye and the infection kind of overtook him,” Shelby Bird said.

Three surgeries later and now left physically and mentally scarred, Phoenix desperately needed structure in his life.

Then… along came Easy.

“Easy and Phoenix bonded right away. They both were nervous and uncomfortable with what was happening and they just connected and we watched them develop and blossom through each other and when they’re together, they’re great. When they’re separated, they’re shy again,” Shelby Bird added.

Now inseparable, Owners of For Belle’s Sake hope a family can accept that these dogs need each other.

“For Easy and Phoenix both being a little shy, they work well together. In this particular instance, we’re looking to adopt them both out together because we feel that would be the right fit,” said Christian Bird, Vice President.

“They kind of lean on each other a little bit. Each of them has a weakness but together, they’re a little stronger because of it,” Christian Bird added.

More than 1300 days together at the shelter, Phoenix and Easy eagerly await their first and hopefully, last family.

In Sawyer, Alex Coleman, KX News.>>

