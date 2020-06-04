Rescue organization returns dog to Amy Cooper, one week after “Central Park Karen” video went viral

Amy Cooper, the woman nicknamed “Central Park Karen” after she was caught on camera calling the police on a black birdwatcher, has been given her dog back. A rescue organization temporarily took custody of the pup for evaluation after the video went viral.

Abandoned Angels Cocker Spaniel Rescue, Inc., the organization Cooper adopted her dog, Henry, from, said that they have returned the dog following her request. The decision came after New York City law enforcement agencies declined to examine the dog or take him into their custody, the organization wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

“Abandoned Angels would like to express its gratitude for the outpouring of support regarding the dog that was recently placed in our custody, following release of a troubling video that was brought to our attention,” the organization wrote. “The dog was promptly evaluated by our veterinarian, who found that he was in good health.”

Last week, Cooper called the police after an African American man in Central Park asked her to leash her dog in an area where leashing is required. She repeatedly identified the man, Christian Cooper, by his race in her 911 call, demanding they “send the cops immediately” and falsely accusing him of threatening her life.

The dog remains off-leash throughout the confrontation, which went viral on Twitter. Cooper can be seen repeatedly pulling on Henry’s collar, leading many on social media to fear for the animal’s safety.

Cooper voluntarily surrendered Henry to Abandoned Angels on May 25. The organization emphasized that he was in good health.

Social media sleuths were quick to find Cooper’s Instagram account dedicated to Henry, but Cooper has since shut it down. The handle has been claimed by an anonymous user who does not believe the dog should be in Cooper’s custody.

Following the incident, Cooper was fired from her job at investment management company Franklin Templeton. She issued an apology in which she said she is “not a racist.”