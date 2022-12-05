BISMARCK, N.D (KXNET) — North Dakota is always on the hunt for new workers, and in a state with as many opportunities as ours, it’s important to keep your resume as polished as possible. If you’ve been looking for a revision, you might want to hit the library for a special Resume Rescue workshop.

The Bismarck Veteran’s Memorial Public Library has previously hosted the class before in October, but there is always time to redo one’s resume — especially if they’re hoping to start the new year with a new position or career. As such, they’re offering a second session this week to help people get their last-minute lessons and revisions in.

During the workshop, instructor Leah Hargrove will teach participants to describe their skills and experience in clear and concise ways that will appeal to modern recruiters and hiring managers. It’s her hope that these lessons will teach adults how to display their history in an honest and impressive format, which will ensure their resumes and job chances earn a second look.

The event will take place on Wednesday, December 7, at the library’s computer training lab at 6:30 p.m. The Resume Rescue Class is free and open to all adults.

For more information on the event, contact the Bismarck Veteran’s Memorial Public Library on their website or by calling 701-355-1480.