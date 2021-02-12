Research shows a decrease in wheat midge in the state

There’s good news for wheat farmers.

A crop protection specialist at the NDSU Research Extension Center says wheat midge won’t be as big of a threat as it has been in year’s past.

These pests feed on grains and can cause a decrease in yield.

22 counties in the northern part of the state were sampled and were found to have a decrease.

The extension specialist says the dry fall may be the reason.

Travis Prochaska, Crop protection Specialist at NDSU says, “Typically dry growing seasons with wheat midge lead to a little bit of a reduction the following year and if you go back to a year before, we actually had a bit of an increase in wheat midge findings. So having the dry August and little bit drier fall probably gave way to decrease activity in which we’ve seen in the soil samples right now.”

The sampling project was funded by the North Dakota Wheat Commission.