Researchers examining if it’s too early for farmers to plant

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This mild winter may have farmers asking if it’s too early to plant.

A research agronomist from the North Dakota Research Extension Center says…maybe.

Researchers planted 20 different crops to see whether or not it’s too early.

Spring wheat, durum, fava beans and industrial hemp are just some of them.

This test is similar to one the Extension Center did in 2016 when weather conditions were similar to this year. Some crops survived and produced good yields — while others did not.

“We may be going into a cycle that either, where we’re seeing climate change and maybe these warm periods are going to become more frequent. If that’s the case, maybe farmers would have an opportunity to go out and plant a little earlier than they typically will,” said Eric Eriksmoen.

Eriksmoen says North Dakota has 20 more frost-free days compared to 75 years ago.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Quick-thinking sisters save dad's life with CPR skills learned in high school

Ag Experiment

KX Convo: Sen. Kevin Cramer

Friday, March 19th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Law Enforcement Vaccines

Runaways in ND

Unemployment in ND

PRCA Rodeo

FF MAR 19

NDC MAR 19

Warm start to spring: Mike's Full Forecast 3/19/2021

Century Track & Field

Class B State Basketball

Equal Act

New VP of Nursing

MHS Cheer

Learning Loss

KX News Town Hall: COVID-19, One Year Later

Golf Courses

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/18

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News