Researchers share findings of Champion Trees in Bismarck

Volunteers presented their findings after a years-worth of research on what’s called Champion Trees.

Champion Trees are identified as the largest tree specimens found in the U.S. and there are even some in Bismarck.

Some of those trees are Cottonwoods, American Elms, and Bur Oaks.

The results of the research were shared Sunday during a seminar at The North Dakota Heritage Center & Museum.

Some trees found dated back to 1916 and the 1930s.

“A whole row of trees can be planted at the same time. The DNA of a tree that makes it grow large or small is in the tree when you plant it,” City Forestry volunteer Susan Wefald said.

Among the tallest trees were a cottonwood, standing at 105 feet and an elm standing at about 90 feet tall.