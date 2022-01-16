Researchers share findings of Champion Trees in Bismarck

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Volunteers presented their findings after a years-worth of research on what’s called Champion Trees.

Champion Trees are identified as the largest tree specimens found in the U.S. and there are even some in Bismarck.

Some of those trees are Cottonwoods, American Elms, and Bur Oaks.

The results of the research were shared Sunday during a seminar at The North Dakota Heritage Center & Museum.

Some trees found dated back to 1916 and the 1930s.

“A whole row of trees can be planted at the same time. The DNA of a tree that makes it grow large or small is in the tree when you plant it,” City Forestry volunteer Susan Wefald said.

Among the tallest trees were a cottonwood, standing at 105 feet and an elm standing at about 90 feet tall.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Sports News

More Local Sports

Latest State News

See More State News

Latest National News

More National News

Featured on KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories