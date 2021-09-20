Researchers use the drought to help learn about crop growing conditions

Researchers at the North Central Research Extension Center are using the drought as a learning experience.

They are growing around 40 different crops like corn, field peas, canola and are even testing out specialty crops like CBD hemp.

The goal is to figure out the best way to grow crops and optimize yields.

Some of their research includes the use of different fertilizers, planting crops earlier and how drought affects the quality of crops.

“We have to look at drought as an opportunity in some ways so that we have a better understanding of how our crops are adapted to adverse conditions,” said Eric Eriksmoen, a research agronomist at the center.

Eriksmoen says the researchers expect to see more issues arise in their crops, all due to the drought.