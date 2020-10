An apartment fire in the 100 block of West Interstate Avenue in Bismarck left all residents of the 12 unit building displaced on Friday.

The Bismarck Fire Department says they responded to the fire with reportedly “heavy black smoke and flames” at about 12:40 p.m.

There were no injuries to residents or fire personnel, and they said the management company for the building was on scene assisting residence with temporary housing.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.