Residents displaced after mobile home fire in Bismarck

A fire at a mobile home in Bismarck caused heavy fire and smoke damage throughout the home and displaced the residents on Tuesday.

According to the Bismarck Fire Department, fire crews were dispatched to West Sweet Avenue in Parkview Mobile Home Park for a report of a fire around 1 p.m.

The residents of the home were able to evacuate safely and had no injuries, but were displaced. The Crisis Care Chaplaincy was called to the scene to provide support.

A fire investigation was conducted and the cause of the fire has been classified as undetermined.