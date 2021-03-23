Residents displaced after mobile home fire in Bismarck

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A fire at a mobile home in Bismarck caused heavy fire and smoke damage throughout the home and displaced the residents on Tuesday.

According to the Bismarck Fire Department, fire crews were dispatched to West Sweet Avenue in Parkview Mobile Home Park for a report of a fire around 1 p.m.

The residents of the home were able to evacuate safely and had no injuries, but were displaced. The Crisis Care Chaplaincy was called to the scene to provide support.

A fire investigation was conducted and the cause of the fire has been classified as undetermined.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Convo: Kevin Cramer

Tuesday, March 23rd, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Cosmetology Bill

Limit Voting Time

ATW: Labonte Curse

Animal Empowerment

Police search for stabbing suspect

Bismarck Radar Down

American Red Cross asks for donations ahead of Giving Day

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/23

Tuesday's Forecast: More clouds mixed with a few showers

Oldest Geocache

Geocache Event

NDC MAR 23

College Sports

Dickinson Track & Field

Softball & Baseball

ATW: Surrey Track & Field

ATW: Dickinson Gymnastics

ATW: Century Girl's Basketball

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News