BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A mobile home caught fire Tuesday night in Bismarck, causing the occupants of the home to be displaced.

According to the Bismarck Fire Department, fire crews were dispatched to the 300 block of Cambridge Drive in Bismarck around 7:47 p.m. regarding a structure fire.

Upon arrival, first responders found the fire coming from the back bedroom of a mobile home and that all of the occupants were safely out of the home. Firefighters quickly entered the home and extinguished the fire.

Fire damage was contained to the bedroom and some exterior siding of the home. No injuries were reported to occupants or firefighters, but the occupants of the home were displaced.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Bismarck Fire Department.