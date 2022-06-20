Bismarck Rural Firefighters are making things hot for the community by providing various attractions for them to participate in during their Annual Community Appreciation Day.

“What we like to do is to show our support in return for the community, all the support that we’ve gotten from the community over the years; this is just our way of saying thank you to them,” Bismarck Rural Firefighter Association President Joe Charvat said.

Some of the lineup for 2022 included a car and bike show, raffle tickets, and live music in addition to children having the opportunity to feel what it’s like to become a firefighter.

“It’s something that feeds the soul and makes you feel good knowing that you made the change in the day and so it’s why I enjoy doing it,” Bismarck Rural Fire Association Member David Antonelli said.

Charvat’s been a firefighter for over 20 years, and it runs in his family’s blood.

He said his father was a firefighter for 43 years but there’s nothing more rewarding than allowing the community to get to know the ones standing by in case of an unexpected emergency.

“Lincoln, which is one of our primary service areas, it’s just a way to invite the people out and come and look at our trucks,” Charvat said.

The community indeed was able to look at the trucks up close and personal.

Firefighters allowed children to board the trucks and tell how the equipment is used.

An event like this could inspire youngsters to select this job as a future career

Antonelli has five years of on-the-job spirit, but he says when he does his job it’s just astounding.

“Typically, firefighters see citizens when they’re not having their best day. It’s good to get together and have a good day together and relax and enjoy the day,” Antonelli said.

There were also raffle drawings for prizes.

The money raised goes back to support the firefighter’s association with equipment and training.