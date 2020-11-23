Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Residents in senior living facilities are still finding ways to celebrate the holidays

Thanksgiving is just a few days away and North Dakotans are busy preparing for their socially-distanced gathering.

While things may look a little different this year, senior care facilities are also doing what they can to make it special for their residents.

“Your traditional home-like, exactly what Thanksgiving is supposed to be about, we’re going to have football, Macy’s Day Parade, baking, getting dressed up,” said Abi Rohrer, life enrichment coordinator.

Residents at Country House in Dickinson are looking forward to Thursday because they’ll have the opportunity to see their families.

Roher says the facility comes out of its outbreak status on Tuesday, meaning they don’t have any positive staff or residents, and family members wanting to visit will go through a special screening process to make sure it stays that way.

“They’re not only signing off that they are free of COVID, or any symptoms or contact with it. But they’re also signing off that during their visitation, they will still wear a mask. The resident has to wear a mask, they have to maintain a six-foot distance, they cannot hug their loved one,” Rohrer.

She also says residents are baking their favorite dishes and having a socially-distanced dining experience.

At Trinity Homes in Minot, residents will be served the full Thanksgiving menu: from turkey to mashed potatoes and, of course, pumpkin pie.

The director of activities and occupational therapy says it’s important for things to seem normal in an anything but normal holiday season.

“With the taste, and the smell and the sensation they get from that, they probably do have a little bit of memory and may have some long-term memory of what they used to do in those days. And at least have some comfort,” said Wanda Maixner.

Which is something we could all use.

We spoke to staff at other senior care facilities and they say they’re not doing too much for Thanksgiving, but are planning lots of events for Christmas.

