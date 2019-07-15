Residents in western, central North Dakota lose power overnight

UPDATE: 3:35 AM, 7/15/19:

Amid strong thunderstorms overnight, hundreds of power customers in western and central North Dakota have lost power to their homes overnight.

The latest outage map for Montana-Dakota Utilities shows approximately 600 customers across Dickinson, Bismarck, and Belfield without power as of 3:35 AM. The company has not indicated when it expects power to be restored to those residents.

Capital Electric Cooperative customers in places like Bismarck, Baldwin, and Wilton are also reporting power outages. About 350 customers were listed to have lost power at 3:35 AM, according to the company’s outage map.

The KX Storm Team says powerful thunderstorms carrying wind gusts around 80 miles per hour were reported in those areas. However, at this time, we don’t have confirmation that the power outage is related to severe weather.