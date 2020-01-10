Residents Living Near the Scene of Thursday’s Officer-Involved Shooting Discuss What They Witnessed

A Bismarck man is dead after being shot by a West Dakota SWAT officer. Bismarck Police said the man is 30-year-old Cody Carnes.

The last time someone died at the hands of police in Bismarck was almost four years ago, in March of 2016.

The investigation is now in the hands of the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation. They’ve been on scene all day.

KX News spoke with a few people who live nearby. Several people said this is so unusual, they assumed they were hearing fireworks.

Libby Kilzer has lived down the street from the condos at 139 Riverside Park Road for 46 years.

She shared, “It’s just a quiet neighborhood. We don’t see a lot of traffic.”

She said this is the first time she’s experienced anything like this on her street.

“Half asleep, and about 10:00 I heard a loud bang. I thought my husband had dropped something,” Kilzer explained.

She didn’t think anything of it until Friday morning.

“River Road was blocked off and all the activity was going on. I noticed the front door on that unit was shattered open, and the top front window was shattered,” Kilzer said.

According to the Bismarck Police Department, more than 20 officers responded to the condo around 10:00 Thursday night after getting several 911 calls.

“The caller reported a lot of noise consistent with sawing and hammering inside the residence. The caller also heard the man say he had a bomb,” explained Lt. Luke Gardiner with the Bismarck Police Department.

Officers evacuated at least a couple of people living in the condo and attempted to contact Cody Carnes.

Police said Carnes refused to come out and told officers he had numerous rounds of ammunition, could blow up the neighbor’s wall and had barricaded the door.

At that point, Lt. Gardiner said, “West Dakota SWAT Team was called, and an arrest warrant was issued for terrorizing.”

Police said a shot was heard inside the house; about 10 minutes later, Carnes fired a shot out of a second-story window with a pistol.

Tactical officers shot back.

“When officers were able to make a safe entry into the residence, they found the man deceased,” said Gardiner.

Kilzer’s neighbor across the street heard the shots.

“She said she woke up about 1:00 and heard gunshots,” added Kilzer.

Bismarck Police said they’ve made contact with Carnes a couple of times in the last two weeks. He was never arrested or investigated for anything criminal.

Kilzer told me she saw police activity at the condo earlier this week.

“I was coming home and I noticed the street was blocked off again like it was this morning,” she explained.

She couldn’t remember what day, but other passersby said it was on Monday.

Kilzer shared, “It’s a little nerve-wracking, you know. Because, like I said, this is such a quiet neighborhood, you just don’t know these days who’s moving into your neighborhood anymore. Hate to be that way…but sign of the times I guess.”

The officers involved will be placed on administrative leave. This is standard practice for law enforcement anytime there is an officer-involved shooting.