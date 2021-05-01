Residents of Carpio show appreciation following large grass fire

KX News met with Carpio residents who are showing their appreciation to those who helped save their community.

Sara Filipek said, “So, we just started getting emergency alerts on our phones. Text messages were coming in from friends and family.”

Around 2 p.m. Friday, officials told the City of Carpio to evacuate due to a large grass fire that officials say may have been caused by a powerline.

“You just gather your things and get out as fast as you can and just hope and pray that everything is going to work out,”

Filipek is a Carpio resident and the owner of ZBAR.

She says the thought of losing both her home and business in a matter of minutes was terrifying to say the least.

“It was closer to the bar so I was actually a little bit more concerned about that, but if things happened differently than they did, it could’ve taken the whole town,” she said.

Law enforcement agencies, EMTs, and other surrounding fire departments pitched in to help to save the small community from disaster.

Now, the community is returning the favor.

“We’re just going to donate a dollar for every drink sold from yesterday and today just to show a small token of appreciation,” Filipek said.

She says the money will be donated to the Carpio Fire Department.

“It’s not a huge way, but it’s a completely voluntary fire department here in Carpio and people had to drop what they were doing to respond,” she said.

Other Carpio residents, like Timothy Metcalf and Ashley Larson, both pitched in during the heat of the moment.

“The Cenex here, my boss who actually runs the Cenex, Andy, he told me like any EMTs, firefighters, police officers that come in, give them what they want, it’s all on the house,” Carpio Resident Timothy Metcalf said.

“My mom and her boyfriend, Ron, owns Rustic Ronnies in Mohall and they made a bunch of wings and had me bring them down. There were about 60-80 wings and they all sat at the fire hall and ate them and talked about what happened,” Carpio Resident Ashley Larson said.

What happened is they saved a community that’s near and dear to many.

“It’s hard to even put into words like how amazing it was to just see all of the surrounding areas come together and work so diligently to get the fires put out,” Filipek said.

Filipek says she’s raised over $200 so far and plans to donate all the money some time this week.