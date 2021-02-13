Residents, staff at Elmcroft assisted living facility in Minot receive second COVID-19 vaccination

It’s been a few weeks now for an important group who got their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, meaning, they are gearing up for a second dose.

“We were very fortunate in our community to keep a very limited number of COVID cases in our community,” Executive Director Arron Turnquist said.

But despite not having many cases, Elmcroft in Minot still had to defend themselves from the virus which hasn’t been easy, to say the least.

“Well, it’s just been very hard on our residents,” Turnquist said.

From visitation of family and friends being stripped away to residents having to socially distance from one another, Turnquist and staff were forced to adapt.

“We’ve done a lot of one on one activities. We did lots of cards throughout the building, we brought in extra food and you know comfort food is always a good thing,” she said.

Turnquist says they’ve done almost anything to keep resident’s and staff’s spirits high during these unprecedented times.

“That has helped a lot,” she said

But one thing she says that’s turned the mood of the facility completely around is not just receiving their first COVID-19 vaccination, but now their second one too.

“Our first vaccine clinic was on January 23rd and this is our second vaccine clinic today and we are so excited,” Turnquist said.

Resident Marlyse Hanson and Sales Director Van Tvedt who both got their shots today, agree.

“You know, it’s just very, it’s very nice to have this done with,” Hanson said.

“It seems to be a milestone in my mind because everybody here, me especially, I figured if you can reduce the percentages and have a way to reduce the percentages take that path,” Tvedt said.

Turnquist noted that all employees are required to get both vaccination doses, and although it’s optional for residents, roughly 97% have received theirs anyway.

Turnquist says residents and staff are still required to wear a mask and visitation hours have resumed to some sort of normalcy.

Visitors are required to pass a COVID-19 screening during regular hours of visitation.