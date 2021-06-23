Resilient Together, an event dedicated to the recovery and growth after 2011 flood, to be held Saturday in Oak Park

It’s been a decade since Minot was rocked by devastation but in that 10 years, the community’s growth has been nothing short of remarkable.

This Saturday, Minot Area Council of the Arts and the City of Minot are hosting Resilient Together.

It’s a day dedicated to the recovery and growth since the flood in 2011.

The dedication begins at 9 a.m. at Oak Park with a Memory Walk and continues throughout the day with multiple events, food vendors and live music.

Mayor Shaun Sipma encourages all to come to see how far the city has come.

“We have to see how far we’ve come and the milestones..not just as a city but as individuals. It took a lot for residents to come back from 2011. I think it would be a mistake to overlook and think it’s just another year since the flood,” Sipma said.

The event will conclude with a discussion group from current and former city leaders.