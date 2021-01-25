Resolution: Voters should decide sports betting

LAS VEGAS, NV – JANUARY 26: Bettors line up to place wagers after more than 400 proposition bets for Super Bowl LI between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots were posted at the Race & Sports SuperBook at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on January 26, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. […]

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A resolution pending in the Legislature says North Dakota voters should  decide whether to allow gambling on college and professional sports.

The resolution is proposed by West Fargo Republican Rep. Michael Howe, and has wide bipartisan support.

It comes after a pair of bills that would have allowed sports betting in the state were defeated two years ago in North Dakota’s Republican-led Legislature.

The Legislature, however, would still be required to endorse the resolution by an up or down vote. Residents also could put the matter to a vote themselves with an initiated measure.

