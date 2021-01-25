Resolution: Voters should decide sports betting

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A resolution pending in the Legislature says North Dakota voters should decide whether to allow gambling on college and professional sports.
The resolution is proposed by West Fargo Republican Rep. Michael Howe, and has wide bipartisan support.
It comes after a pair of bills that would have allowed sports betting in the state were defeated two years ago in North Dakota’s Republican-led Legislature.
The Legislature, however, would still be required to endorse the resolution by an up or down vote. Residents also could put the matter to a vote themselves with an initiated measure.