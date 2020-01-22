Live Now
Resource center, food pantry coming to Garrison

Local News

New resources will be available for people in need in one McLean County city for the first time in years.

The Garrison Area Resource Center and Food Pantry will open its doors tomorrow for the first time.

It will open its doors once a month, in rotation with pantries in other nearby communities, like Max and Underwood.

Organizers said they look forward to serving not just residents of Garrison, but people all over the area who may need the help.

“We serve the Garrison area so our business plan shows about 25 miles outside and we know that sometimes people may visit Max and then they may visit Underwood but if you are distributing once a month, you probably aren’t going to be getting enough for the entire month,” Alisa Dahl, Board president for GARC.

The resource center is located at 71 South Main Street. It will be open on the fourth Thursday of each month from 12 to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m.

