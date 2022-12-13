BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Just four months after it closed for good, a former pizza restaurant in Bismarck appears to have a new buyer.

This week, the owner of Charras and Tequila is asking the city to “OK” a liquor license at the former MacKenzie River Pizza restaurant along Skyline Boulevard.

The owner, David Mendoza, plans to renovate and rename the place ‘Sazon’.

A Bismarck city spokesperson says the liquor license will be up for a public hearing in a few weeks and will need final approval and a license from the state.

So far, it’s unclear when the new restaurant will open.

MacKenzie River Pizza and Pub closed in August.