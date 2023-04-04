BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Brew ‘n Que has announced that it will be changing its name.

According to a Facebook post, they are renaming themselves The Firepit, and plan on being fully open to the public starting April 14.

Brew ‘n Que used to be a food truck, and they bought the location to have a restaurant.

The new location downtown is going to have BBQ, pizza, salads, desserts, and more every day. This spot will be great for short lunch hours or dates with friends. The address is 307 N 3rd St. The building was the old Shelter Belt that closed in June.

The bar is a work in progress but is scheduled to open later in the spring. Hours will be announced at a later date, but next Friday, April 14, and Saturday, April 15, they will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.