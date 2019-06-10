Restaurant: Server not fired because she was pregnant

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — An upscale restaurant in Bismarck that’s being sued on behalf of a server who claims she was fired because she became pregnant is denying the woman’s allegation.

Michael Hoffman, an attorney for East 40 Inc., which operates 40 Steak & Seafood, says Erica Davidson was fired in 2015 because she refused to commit to working at least three days a week, not because she was pregnant.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued East 40 in December for discrimination. Davidson is seeking to intervene as a plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The EEOC is seeking an unspecified amount of money to compensate Davidson for lost past and future earnings and for emotional distress, along with punitive damages.