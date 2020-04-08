Restaurants, customers share what they’re doing to prevent COVID-19 spread via takeout

During this pandemic, there aren’t a lot of alternatives to cooking at home when we don’t feel like doing so. Really, it’s either heating up something frozen, going to get food from a restaurant offering curbside pickup, a drive-thru option or delivery.

Local business owners and some people in the community shared with us what they’re doing to minimize contact.

“Being in the restaurant industry, we have to be clean because our utmost concern is our guest’s safety,” said Jake Lockrem, owner of Dakota Burger Company.

That couldn’t be more true than at local restaurants like Dakota Burger Company and Charlie’s Main St. Cafe as both places are taking extra precautions.

“For curbside pick-ups, when our staff, myself and staff go out, we wear masks, and we wear gloves and we discard them right away after having contact with the customer,” said Tiffany Craig, owner of Charlie’s Main St. Cafe.

“Use gloves now when we’re taking them out, trying to find a source for masks. It’s an adjustment but we’re trying to be as safe as we possibly can,” Lockrem said.

In both kitchens, cooks are continuing to wear gloves and wash their hands. And at Charlie’s, they’re wearing masks as well.

Customers are able to text or call in their order at Charlie’s. Many customers pay with a credit card over the phone but Craig says they’re still accepting cash payments.

“We’ve been requesting customers put it in an envelope for us and the customers have been offering that as well. So that’s been really nice,” Craig said.

At Dakota Burger Company, customers place and pay for their order online to minimize contact.

We spoke to a one woman who explained her food choices during these times.

“I prefer not to cook so I eat out a lot, and today I’m picking up famous Knoephla soup from Charlie’s on Main,” Carmen Fricke said.

She and other customers share what they’re doing before they dig in.

“If I’ve been outside of the car, I hand sanitize when I get in and as soon as I get home, I wash my hands good with soap and water, and then I can eat,” Fricke added.

“We continue to wash our hands. I try and wash after delivery or sanitize, and stay our distance,” said Larry Long.

“I wash my hands, but, you know?” said Janice Shultz.

That’s nothing new though?

“No, I do that anyway.”

They’re keeping their employees and you safe, making sure the only thing you take home is a meal.

Both restaurant owners say they wipe surfaces like door handles and the cash register regularly.