Restaurants in Fargo that were broken into, looted over the weekend are re-opening

Restaurants in Fargo that were broken into and looted over the weekend are already re-opening.

The Hotel Donaldson is back to doing to-go food orders.

Vinyl Taco is already serving customers on their patio seats and the streets are cleaned up.

Power washers are working on cleaning off the graffiti and the broken windows are now boarded up.

The owner of JL Beers and Vinyl Taco says JL could re-open Tuesday as soon as they re-stock inventory.

“Touched and happy the next morning. 7 o’clock, people were down here. They were cleaning our tables outside. By 9 o’clock, it looked like nothing had happened down here,” said Warren Ackley, a downtown Fargo business owner.

They’re still working on a time line for when everything will be repaired.