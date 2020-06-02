Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 9
Cody Holte

Restaurants in Fargo that were broken into, looted over the weekend are re-opening

Local News

by: WDAY

Posted: / Updated:

Restaurants in Fargo that were broken into and looted over the weekend are already re-opening.

The Hotel Donaldson is back to doing to-go food orders.

Vinyl Taco is already serving customers on their patio seats and the streets are cleaned up.

Power washers are working on cleaning off the graffiti and the broken windows are now boarded up.

The owner of JL Beers and Vinyl Taco says JL could re-open Tuesday as soon as they re-stock inventory.

“Touched and happy the next morning. 7 o’clock, people were down here. They were cleaning our tables outside. By 9 o’clock, it looked like nothing had happened down here,” said Warren Ackley, a downtown Fargo business owner.

They’re still working on a time line for when everything will be repaired.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Monday, June 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, June 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Memorial Service

Thumbnail for the video titled "Memorial Service"

Cankerworms Treatment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cankerworms Treatment"

Mandan Businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Businesses"

Weekly Bikes Rides

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weekly Bikes Rides"

RV Sales Up

Thumbnail for the video titled "RV Sales Up"

Summer Theater

Thumbnail for the video titled "Summer Theater"

Officer Cody Holte

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officer Cody Holte"

MANDAN HOMICIDE

Thumbnail for the video titled "MANDAN HOMICIDE"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/1

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/1"

Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 6-1-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 6-1-20"

Robert One Minute 6-1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 6-1"

Tips and Tricks dryer balls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips and Tricks dryer balls"

Dickinson United Way in need

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson United Way in need"

Fargo Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fargo Update"

Sam's Club Closed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sam's Club Closed"

Robert One Minute 5-31

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-31"

Watford City Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "Watford City Track"

Pastor's Message of Hope

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pastor's Message of Hope"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge