Restaurants offering takeout Thanksgiving meals amid pandemic

It might not be the traditional homemade Thanksgiving you’re used to, but it could help the local economy. Many restaurants are offering Thanksgiving-to-go meals to encourage more take-out over the holidays.

Lucky’s 13 Pub in Bismarck is taking orders until Nov. 21 for two dinner options that feed up to four people and can be picked up the day before Thanksgiving.

General Manager Alicia Boeckel says the pub has been able to weather the pandemic and new measures, considering their weekday business isn’t open past 10 p.m. anyway.

However, she’s encouraging the public to continue ordering out to support the business.

“If people don’t feel comfortable coming actually in, we totally understand. We want everybody to feel safe, and again everybody is different from that perspective, but we do have those options for everybody because we want to share our love and support for everybody,” Boeckel said.

Another restaurant offering take-and-bake Thanksgiving meals is The Walrus in Bismarck.

Between now and Nov. 23, you can order one of their meal options that feed from two to eight people to be picked up the day before the holiday.

Owner Jill Sanford says it’s a good way to make the holiday easier for some who might be staying at home for the first time, and help keep the business going.

“At The Walrus, we have 33 employees here. They’re all still here. That’s the goal every single day is to keep them employed and to do that we have to have the sales and the support of the community, and we have so far and I’m just so very thankful,” Sanford said.

To learn more about those restaurants’ offerings, you can visit Lucky 13’s site here, and The Walrus’s here.