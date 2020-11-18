Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Restaurants offering takeout Thanksgiving meals amid pandemic

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It might not be the traditional homemade Thanksgiving you’re used to, but it could help the local economy. Many restaurants are offering Thanksgiving-to-go meals to encourage more take-out over the holidays. 

Lucky’s 13 Pub in Bismarck is taking orders until Nov. 21 for two dinner options that feed up to four people and can be picked up the day before Thanksgiving.

General Manager Alicia Boeckel says the pub has been able to weather the pandemic and new measures, considering their weekday business isn’t open past 10 p.m. anyway.

However, she’s encouraging the public to continue ordering out to support the business. 

“If people don’t feel comfortable coming actually in, we totally understand. We want everybody to feel safe, and again everybody is different from that perspective, but we do have those options for everybody because we want to share our love and support for everybody,” Boeckel said.

Another restaurant offering take-and-bake Thanksgiving meals is The Walrus in Bismarck. 

Between now and Nov. 23, you can order one of their meal options that feed from two to eight people to be picked up the day before the holiday. 

Owner Jill Sanford says it’s a good way to make the holiday easier for some who might be staying at home for the first time, and help keep the business going.

“At The Walrus, we have 33 employees here. They’re all still here. That’s the goal every single day is to keep them employed and to do that we have to have the sales and the support of the community, and we have so far and I’m just so very thankful,” Sanford said.

To learn more about those restaurants’ offerings, you can visit Lucky 13’s site here, and The Walrus’s here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

New Helicopters

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/19

Dickens Fest

State Health Council

Restaurants & COVID-19

Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/18

Senator Hoeven brings Minot radar issues to the White House

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 11/18

Wednesday's Forecast: the warmest day of the week

Rural Recovery Center

NDC NOV 18

Kenmare Volleyball

Legacy Volleyball

Century Volleyball

Tuesday, November 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast

Dr. LeBeau announces new COVID unit

Custer Health

Club Sports

Donate For A Donut

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/17

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss