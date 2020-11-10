Restaurants, retailers say thanks to vets, active-duty military with free meals and shopping deals

Several restaurants are showing thanks to veterans and active-duty military by offering free meals and shopping discounts on Veterans Day, November 11.

Note: Be sure to check first with the individual business for details. Some individual restaurants may not be participating in the nationwide offers and/or might have different rules for the promotion.

Here are some of the locations that may be offering deals in the KX viewing area:

Restaurants

Applebee’s: Veterans and active-duty military receive a free meal from a limited menu at participating Applebee’s on Nov. 11. Dine-in only. Visit Applebee’s website for details.

Cracker Barrel: Enjoy a free dessert. The offer is for active-duty military and veterans.

Denny’s: Free Build Your Own Grand Slam from 5 a.m. to noon for active-duty, inactive military and veterans with a valid military ID or DD 214.

Little Caesar’s: Veterans and active-duty military can get a free $5 Hot and Ready lunch combo from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

McDonald’s (all locations): Free breakfast or lunch sandwich to all veterans and active-duty personnel – all day, just show military ID.

Olive Garden: Veterans and active-duty military can get a free entree from a special menu.

Red Lobster: Veterans, reservists and active-duty military personnel can get a free dessert or appetizer from a special menu when they dine in on Nov. 11

Starbucks: Enjoy a free tall coffee if you’re a veteran or active-duty military member.

Texas Roadhouse: At Texas Roadhouse, Veterans Day 2020 has changed from previous years, due to the pandemic: “Things are different this year due to the pandemic and capacity restrictions. To celebrate Veterans Day, Texas Roadhouse will hand out dinner vouchers at our stores’ parking lots on Wednesday, November 11, from 11am – 2pm. We ask that all active, former, or retired military members please have their Military ID or proof of service when driving through to pick up their dinner voucher. Veterans and active military can redeem their dinner vouchers when they choose in-store until June of next year. Be sure to call your local Texas Roadhouse for details. We hope to see you here! We look forward to celebrating our nation’s heroes.”

Wendy’s: Minot, Bismark and Dickinson area Wendy’s are offering a free small breakfast combo to those who have served or are currently serving in the U.S. Military. Simply show a valid military ID on Nov. 11, between 6:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Check your local Wendy’s as breakfast hours may vary by location.

Retail

Kohl’s: Take 30% off in-store as a thank you from Kohl’s. The retail store also offers a 15% in-store discount every Monday as part of their Military Mondays. Make sure to bring your Military ID.

Home Depot: Veterans and active-duty military can receive a 10% discount on select items during in-store purchases on Nov. 11.

Target: Veterans, military personnel and their families can receive a 10% discount on one purchase Nov. 3 -11 in-store and online. Guests can visit target.com/military for more information and get verified for the offer.

Bed, Bath & Beyond: Veterans and active-duty military can get 25% off their entire purchase Nov. 11-14 with proof of service.