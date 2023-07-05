MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — The 144th Mandan Rodeo presented by Dakota Community Bank & Trust concluded Tuesday, completing the annual PRCA Pro Rodeo and WPRA Rodeo from July 2nd through the 4th at the new Dale Pahlke Arena.

The final results featured a total purse of $191,888, one of the largest in Mandan Rodeo Days history.

The contestant list featured many of the top riders in the world, including National Finals Rodeo World Champions like Stetson Wright, Kaleb Driggers & Junior Nogueira, and Ty Breuer, a Mandan, North Dakota native.

Here are the final results:

All-around cowboy: Paul David Tierney, $4,366, tie-down roping and team roping.

Bareback riding: 1. Tim O’Connell, 86 points on Macza Pro Rodeo’s Texas Tough, $7,191; 2. Cole Reiner, 85, $5,513.

Steer wrestling: 1. Denard Butler, 3.5 seconds, $2,816; 2. (tie) Denton Good and Tyler Willis Ravenscroft, 4.2, $2,319 each.

Team roping: 1. Dustin Egusquiza/Levi Lord, 3.8 seconds, $4,315 each; 2. Brenten Hall/Paden Bray, 3.9, $3,807.

Saddle bronc riding: 1. Sage Newman, 87 points on Stace Smith Pro Rodeos’ Flashcard Champ, $7,332; 2. Lane Schuelke, 86.5, $5,621; 3. (tie) Sterling Crawley, Dylan Hancock and Kolby Wanchuk, 86, $2,851 each.

Tie-down roping: 1. Taylor Santos, 8.0 seconds, $4,155; 2. Jason Schaffer, 8.3, $3,666.

Barrel racing: 1. Ivy Saebens, 17.24 seconds, $4,875; 2. Casey Mathis, 17.28, $3,900; Bull riding: 1. Ky Hamilton, 88.5 points on Dakota Rodeo’s Sun Country, $6,881; 2. Jestyn Woodward, 87, $5,275.

Some of the notable finishes belong to Sage Newman who managed to hold off and outlast World No.1 All-Around rider, Stetson Wright who finished second by 2.5 points. Ivy Saebens took home the Barrel Racing title with a time of 17.24 seconds, which was her best finish of the year so far. Ky Hamilton won the bull riding event, which continues his run as the World’s number-one ranked bull rider.

The official attendance for July 2nd through the 4th was 11,201, including two sell-out nights of more than 4,000 people.