Results from sobriety checkpoint in Ward County

Approximately 250 vehicles passed through a sobriety checkpoint in Ward County on Friday, resulting in zero arrests for DUI, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The checkpoint was conducted by the Highway Patrol and the Ward County Sheriff’s Department on Highway 52, near Sawyer, from 7 to 9 p.m.

Eleven drivers were tested for possible impairment, and none were arrested.

The extra patrol period resulted in 10 traffic stops, leading to seven traffic citations and one arrest for driving under suspension.