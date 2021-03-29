Results from sobriety checkpoint in Ward County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Approximately 250 vehicles passed through a sobriety checkpoint in Ward County on Friday, resulting in zero arrests for DUI, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The checkpoint was conducted by the Highway Patrol and the Ward County Sheriff’s Department on Highway 52, near Sawyer, from 7 to 9 p.m.

Eleven drivers were tested for possible impairment, and none were arrested.

The extra patrol period resulted in 10 traffic stops, leading to seven traffic citations and one arrest for driving under suspension.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

March Full Worm Moon

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/29

Monday's Forecast: Damaging wind, rain/snow, and a big cool down

NDC MAR 29

Plays of the Week - March 28

College Sports - March 28

Mike's Full Forecast

Fuel the Force begins soon for the N.D. National Guard

"Egg my yard" fundraiser

Sun March 28, 2021 - Evening One Minute Forecast

15-year-old injured in shooting

Sun March 28, 2021 - Afternoon One Minute Forecast

College Sports

Rugby Baseball

Pastor donates a kidney

Mike's Full Forecast 3/27/2021

Girls Who Code

North Dakota women make a difference from afar

Hall of Honor to recognize Indigenous achievements

Sat March 27, 2021 - Afternoon One Minute Forecast

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News