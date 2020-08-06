Results in from Velva resident survey on relationship with McHenry County Sheriff’s Department

Earlier this year, we told you about the city of Garrison ending its contract with the McLean County Sheriff’s Office. Now, the city of Velva is taking a look at the relationship with its county.

Velva City Commissioners surveyed residents to see how satisfied they are with coverage provided by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

“We pay $81,300 a year for a police contract, and then we get their patrolling. Some of the people don’t feel we should pay that because, in essence, we are paying twice,” said City Commissioner Mary Liz Davis.

Davis says out of the 13 towns in McHenry County, only three, including Velva, pay for the contract.

“Some of the people feel that everybody should pay, each town. So that was the survey, trying to decide what are the citizens in favor of,” Davis added.

Out of 249 responses, 58 percent of people say they are extremely satisfied with the coverage they receive. Sheriff Trey Skager says they are looking to work with the city to see what they can improve on

“It’s going to work as a report card for us. Where are the people expecting the sheriff’s office to be within the contract? What are they looking for? What are they thinking they need to get for their money or want to get for their money?” said Sheriff Skager.

Skager says his deputies cover close to 2,000 square miles, and with recent budget cuts, losing a city’s contract would hit the department hard.

He added, “If we don’t have these contracts, we are not going to be able to maintain the amount of people that we have now. I would anticipate losing the contract with Velva for $80,000 would probably cut my department by two people.”

The only other option than having the contract would be to rely on 911 coverage, and Commissioner Davis says being a city of 1,100 people — that just wouldn’t work. Instead, they want to improve the relationship they have now.

“Bring to light some of those issues that some of the citizens have. We want it to be a good relationship, not finger-pointing,” added Davis.

When asked what needs they felt were unmet in Velva, residents’ top answer was drug traffic, and then speeding and traffic violations. Davis says she plans to sit down with Sheriff Skager to discuss the results and see how they can move forward.

To view the full results from the survey, CLICK HERE.