Results in on Mandan Community Perceptions Survey

The results of the 2019 Community Perceptions Survey on Mandan are in.

Here are some of the findings, according to the Leadership, Pride and Image Committee and the City of Mandan’s Business Development and Communications Department.

2019 Community Survey

Overall, Mandan residents view the community more positively than non-residents.

Residential ratings were 61% positive, 29% neutral and 9% negative, similar to 2017. Non-resident ratings were 46% positive and 9% negative, both higher than 43% positive and 16% negative in 2017.

The quality of life was rated good to excellent at 80% for residents and 62% of non-residents.

The quality of the parks and recreation system was rated good to excellent by 59% of residents and 60% of non-residents.

The quality of events and activities was rated good to excellent by 55% of residents and 58% of non-residents, however, ratings declined about 7 percentage points from 2017 among both constituencies.

The quality of the public school system was rated good to excellent by 57% of residents and 37% by non-residents. The non-resident rating fell from a 44% positive in 2017. In the survey’s narrative portions, there were several comments in support of a new high school.

Another finding in the survey was that work surfaced as the top reason for visiting Mandan, at 51% of respondents, restaurants and dining are second at 41% and community events are ranked third at 39%.

Results found the highest-ranking importance in Mandan was for more street repair and maintenance. Below are what ranked second through eighth:

2. Lower property taxes

3. More retail shopping

4. More business and industry development

5. More police services

6. More year-round family entertainment options

7. More affordable housing

8. More community beautification initiatives

More responses from Mandan residents:

More responses from non-residents:

For this survey, 640 residents responded with 511 answering most questions, and 152 non-residents responded.

In 2017, 725 residents responded and 295 non-residents responded.

The purpose is to gather information useful to elected officials and other community leaders striving to make Mandan better for residents, businesses and visitors.