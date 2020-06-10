Results not final, but Burgum happy over preliminary GOP primary results

FILE – In this March 27, 2020 file photo North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks during a news conference at the state Capitol in Bismarck, N.D. North Dakota’s all-mail primary Tuesday, June 9, 2020, will decide whether Republican Gov. Burgum’s deep pockets are enough to decide an unusually rough intraparty campaign for a small statewide office and oust a fellow Republican who has been his biggest irritant in the Legislature. Burgum has given $1.85 million to a political action campaign that is largely focused on unseating GOP House Appropriations Chairman Jeff Delzer, (Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP File)

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Republican Gov. Doug Burgum was taking victory laps Wednesday after the state’s primary election, not only for himself but for two GOP candidates he backed against a longtime lawmaker seeking reelection.

Burgum’s favored candidates, David Andahl and Dave Nehring, held significant leads over House Appropriations Chairman Jeff Delzer.

The final outcome won’t be known until Monday as absentee results are still arriving.

Delzer has disagreed with several lawmakers over the years who thought his fiscal restraint got in the way of progress.

Burgum, a former software executive, chipped in $1.85 million to a political action campaign that set its sights on defeating Delzer.