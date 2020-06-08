Results of Minot COVID-19 mass testing drive-through event released

The First District Health Unit in Minot released the results today from the June 3 mass testing drive-through event at the North Dakota State Fairgrounds.

According to the data, 695 tests from the event were processed by the state. Of those, 2 were positive, 692 were negative and 1 test was unable to be processed.

Of the two positives, one was a new case and the other was a retest of a previously confirmed case.

The First District Health Unit says the two people who tested positive have been contacted.